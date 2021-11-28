Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,200 shares, an increase of 936.3% from the October 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.9 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TRATF stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64. Traton has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

