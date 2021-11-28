Prudential Financial Inc. Has $592,000 Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after buying an additional 280,923 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after buying an additional 165,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,571,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 34,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after buying an additional 33,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENT opened at $51.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.