Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,441,000.

IVOV stock opened at $167.27 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $126.46 and a one year high of $176.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.43.

