Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,958 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 792,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 542.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 87,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,697,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other National Instruments news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 270.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

