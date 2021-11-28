Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of National Presto Industries worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 70,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 528.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 413.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPK opened at $82.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $583.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.39. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

