Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 318,337 Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,337 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.16 on Friday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $647.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

OGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

