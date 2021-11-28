Reviewing HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) and RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) and RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HTC and RADCOM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTC -93.16% -17.39% -11.62% RADCOM -11.11% -6.14% -4.80%

23.4% of RADCOM shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of RADCOM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HTC and RADCOM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HTC $197.07 million 3.96 -$201.70 million ($0.23) -4.14 RADCOM $37.56 million 4.09 -$3.99 million ($0.31) -35.55

RADCOM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HTC. RADCOM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HTC and RADCOM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HTC 0 0 0 0 N/A RADCOM 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

RADCOM beats HTC on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HTC Company Profile

HTC Corporation designs and manufactures mobile devices. Its portfolio includes smartphones and tablets powered by the Android or Windows Phone operating systems. It offers its products under the brand named HTC, including HTC Wildfire, HTC Desire, HTC Flyer, HTC ChaCha, HTC Salsa, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC 7 Mozart, HTC Aria and HTC 7 Trophy, among others. HTC Corporation is headquartered in Taoyuan County, Taiwan.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

