Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Brokerages expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $2.68. Encore Capital Group posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECPG. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period.

ECPG opened at $59.11 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.