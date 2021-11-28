Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $2.68. Encore Capital Group posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECPG. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period.

ECPG opened at $59.11 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

