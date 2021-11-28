Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,265 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 94.4% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 583,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 283,173 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $5,704,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 12.3% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 255,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,912 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 221,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $1,582,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFVIU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

