Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clarim Acquisition were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLRMU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $582,000.

OTCMKTS CLRMU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

