Head to Head Contrast: Westbury Bancorp (WBBW) versus Its Peers

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS: WBBW) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Westbury Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $38.05 million $7.22 million 8.71 Westbury Bancorp Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.30

Westbury Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Westbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 24.06% N/A N/A Westbury Bancorp Competitors 28.73% 12.41% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Westbury Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Westbury Bancorp Competitors 2153 8906 7188 505 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 5.67%. Given Westbury Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westbury Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Westbury Bancorp competitors beat Westbury Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans. The was founded on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Bend, WI.

