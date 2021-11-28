Bank of America Corp DE Sells 110,465 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.56% of Brookline Bancorp worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 41,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

