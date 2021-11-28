Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 181,336 Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 88.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,336 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Waitr were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 3,185.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,919,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 255.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 87.5% during the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the second quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the second quarter valued at $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Green sold 3,735,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $3,772,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

WTRH stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $145.61 million, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of -1.80. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waitr had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

