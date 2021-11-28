Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 657,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 125.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 383,487 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 129.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 56,797 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 90.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after buying an additional 2,249,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 88.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.20 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

