Bank of America Corp DE Sells 10,988 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.63% of General American Investors worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in General American Investors by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Shares of GAM stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.