Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV opened at $8.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

