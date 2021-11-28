Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.46% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKB. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,783,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after buying an additional 82,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 73,824 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 41,033 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

PKB opened at $53.03 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.