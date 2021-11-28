State Street Corp Purchases 25,180 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

State Street Corp increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,108,000. Institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $48,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STXB shares. Piper Sandler cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $479.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

