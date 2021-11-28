Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

