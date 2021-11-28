State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 37.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $361,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $32,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.48. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

