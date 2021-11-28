181,583 Shares in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 181,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $928,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

FBRX stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. FBR & Co. downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

In other Forte Biosciences news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,279,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.