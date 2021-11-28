Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 10,591 Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Motorcar Parts of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 162,518 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 28.0% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 42,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 13.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 307,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of MPAA opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

