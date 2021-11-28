Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 6,328 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFFP. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

In other news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $182.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.07.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

