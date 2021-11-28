Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

