Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Thermon Group worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THR. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,130,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,351,000 after purchasing an additional 256,289 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 552,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 117,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 11,286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 96,421 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of THR opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $587.49 million, a P/E ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

