UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 232.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 90.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,833,000 after acquiring an additional 784,948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 183.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after acquiring an additional 607,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 3,108.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 267,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eargo by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,553,000 after purchasing an additional 252,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

EAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

EAR opened at $5.67 on Friday. Eargo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $222.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

