UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 260,747 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRE opened at $15.13 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $711.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

