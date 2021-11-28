Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,496 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,255,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 179,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,145 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 95,794 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLXN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.53. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.