The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,724 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,566 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 3.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 561,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after acquiring an additional 72,119 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the first quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 92.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.70. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $908,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $464,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,280. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

