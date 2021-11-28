Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Visteon by 73,048.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after acquiring an additional 718,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 32.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,881,000 after acquiring an additional 262,764 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter worth $9,482,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 20.8% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 327,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 22.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 47,309 shares during the period.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $113.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.01. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on VC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.