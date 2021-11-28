Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 82.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,562 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2,176.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,427,000 after acquiring an additional 129,822 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNBR stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.43.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

