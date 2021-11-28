Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 170,363 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,363 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CUK shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

