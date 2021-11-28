UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 27,989 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 140.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,989 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Arko were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arko by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after buying an additional 115,933 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Arko by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arko by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after buying an additional 856,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arko by 1,904.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 910,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,761,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARKO opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. Arko Corp. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Equities analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of Arko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arko has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

