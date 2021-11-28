Kelley Steven-Waiss Sells 3,000 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1,360.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 592,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 236.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 400,979 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 276.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 335,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,775 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

