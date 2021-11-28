Kelley Steven-Waiss Sells 3,000 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ FORM opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.
