UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 10,017 Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Intersect ENT worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The company has a market cap of $901.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 151.36% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XENT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

