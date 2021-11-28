Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO opened at $92.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $71.93 and a 1-year high of $97.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.54.

