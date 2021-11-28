RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Shares Down 0.6%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $913.48 and last traded at $913.48. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $919.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTLLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $976.35 and its 200 day moving average is $965.28.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

