Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Pure Cycle worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 294,678 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 264,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100,992 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $15.02 on Friday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $359.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 120.61% and a return on equity of 21.34%.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

