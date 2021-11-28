Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Trading Down 6.1%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) traded down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. 12,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 192,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The firm has a market cap of $78.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

