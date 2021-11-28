First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the October 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.
FPXI opened at $61.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $79.31.
