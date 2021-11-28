Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Increases By 373.5%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 373.5% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.58.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,671,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 30.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 323.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.