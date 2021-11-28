CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 1,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.

CGE Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGEI)

CGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of energy solutions. The firm engineers and implements energy projects that reduces the energy and operating costs. Its services include installing energy efficient LED lighting, solar panels, wind generation and other energy management technologies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Brighton, MI.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for CGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.