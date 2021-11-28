Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $209,000 in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Virginia National Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Avenir Corp bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,697,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VABK stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $189.97 million and a P/E ratio of 16.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

