Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNCH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNCH stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

