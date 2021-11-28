California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Arrow Financial worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AROW. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 4,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 211,241 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1,089.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $813,000. 42.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $35.38 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $36.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

