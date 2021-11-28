California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Shares in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 151,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.54% of Ashford Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 47,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $248,000.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Sunday, August 1st.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($45.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

