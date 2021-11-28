Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

