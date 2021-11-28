Royal Bank of Canada Sells 7,452 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $46.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

