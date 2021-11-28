California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Coursera by 1,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 12,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $28.96 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 17,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $656,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,702 shares of company stock valued at $11,922,806.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

