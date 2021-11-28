REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in REV Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $706,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REVG opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 2.44. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. REV Group’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

